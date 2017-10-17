Learn how to fly in Ryerson’s trampoline club

The training paid off. As Ryerson’s only diver, he won the ‘74 Ontario provincial championship. Soon, he matched that success on the trampoline, and the rest of the club followed his lead.

Spurrell was named the 25th best trampolinist in the world, and Ryerson’s club members earned their first national championship in 1978. For Spurrell, starting the club led to a new life, one involving national titles, stints as a member of Canada’s world championship team, and eight years as the coach for the national squad.

Spurrell had developed a passion for trampolining to the point that he gave up diving. But by the ‘90s, he had a new focus in life: his daughter.

The former champion quit trampolining to direct his attention to parenting. Two years later, the rest of Ryerson’s club quit too. A lack of interest and a dwindling membership rate led to its dissolution.

Spurrell said he knew he had to choose between being there for his daughter and coaching competitively.

“When I get involved, I’m in 100 per cent,” Spurrell said.

But when his daughter turned 18, a silver-haired Spurrell founded a new iteration of the club in 2011 for students looking to partake in gymnastics. To give Ryerson students the chance to train in Kerr Hall once again, Spurrell bought a pair of $20,000 trampolines with money out of his own pocket, giving a fresh start to what is now the school’s only dedicated acrobatic collective.

Forty-three years after joining forces with Gallagher, Spurrell is still at it, teaching students the finer points of indoor flight. Classes this year filled up in the first two weeks, with five people currently on the waiting list. Thanks to participant fees, Spurrell’s investment has been paid back in full. He approaches teaching beginners and more savvy participants with the same calm and composed tone. If a trick or bail is particularly exciting, Spurrell booms, “Yes!”

On his return to Ryerson, Spurrell said he felt like a proud father seeing the weekly improvement of the people he coaches. Hale and with a painter’s brush moustache, Spurrell stays active, taking only Sundays off. He teaches diving and freestyle skiing and is also focusing on circus performance. He is pursuing the flying trapeze—like most men his age. The sport requires deep faith in one’s body while swinging on a suspended bar with gravity-defying grace.