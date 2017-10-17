Levitating, narcoleptic student zombies are taking over campus

Ryerson University police regret to inform you that an epidemic is spreading across campus, having claimed its first victim yesterday.

Midtermia, most prevalent among college and university students, is a contagious disease that affects the cognitive responses of your brain after prolonged academic stressors. The disease’s usual onset takes place between October and February in adults aged 18-65. Midtermia has no known cure.

Second-year chemistry student Colin Sik showed the symptoms of midtermia before quietly falling victim to the not-so-fatal disease.

“He hadn’t left his room in days,” said his roommate Betty Withers, a second-year physics student. “I tried to lure him out with Kraft Dinner, but when I went in there…” Withers trailed off and stared out the window beside her, the horrors of what she had seen reflecting in her now listless eyes.

Campus police released a statement Wednesday morning that some student groups on campus have already been quarantined due to the large amount of their populace falling ill. Science students like Sik are restricted to their labs and study spaces, but police are reporting that they have lost all contact with the engineering students.