By Ben Snider-McGrath

Students in the SLC on Monday afternoon were treated with a show, featuring a young man screaming into his cell phone for 15 minutes.

“Just give me the password!” Daniel Timms, a fourth-year architecture student, was heard yelling into his phone. “I’m not the one who cheated. You owe me this.”

After he hung up, a visibly distraught Timms had a lot to say about the phone call.

Rolling his eyes, Timm explained himself.



“My ex-girlfriend cancelled her Netflix subscription,” Timms said. “She found out that I was still using it so she cancelled her subscription.”

Timms said that he and his ex broke up three months ago. He’s had been using it ever since.

“I would only watch the shows and episodes she watched,” Timms said. “That way she wouldn’t notice that anything was up. Nothing in the Continue Watching category that she didn’t recognize.”

But Timms slipped up, and now his days of free Netflix are over. His downfall? A Netflix TV series about a little town called Riverdale.

“We watched Riverdale together last year,” he said. “Never missed an episode, watched it as soon as it came out. Well, when I saw that the second season was finally online I just couldn’t wait for her to watch.”

Timms said he had hoped that his ex would be too excited for the new season to notice that someone had already watched the first episode. He got away with it for the first week, but he pushed his luck when he watched the second instalment of the season.

“It came out Thursday night, but she didn’t watch it,” Timms said in disbelief. “When I woke up Friday morning she still hadn’t watched it. By Sunday night I couldn’t stand it anymore—she still hadn’t watched and I just had to.”

He watched, and he loved every second of it. But then, just as the episode came to a close, he got a text.

“It was from Emily,” Timms said. “It said ‘Get off my Netflix. Now.’”

Timms said that he replied by asking her what she was going to do about it, thinking he was calling her bluff.

“And then—poof!” Timms said with a snap of his fingers. “Gone. She hadn’t texted me back and I was watching The Office, thinking I’d won, when the screen went black. That was it.”

Timms said he didn’t believe it initially. He tried reloading the page several times. When that didn’t work, he Googled “How to fix Netflix connectivity issues.”

But nothing worked. He was locked out.

“I texted her all night,” Timms said. “I didn’t sleep a wink.”



Text. Call. FaceTime. FaceTime audio. Text. Tweet. Facebook message. Text. Call. Snapchat call. Instagram live.

Timms used every technological and social media resource he had at his disposal to get in touch with his ex, but she did not respond to a single one.

He went to class Monday morning but said that he slept through most of it. At lunch, he tried texting her again, and this time, she answered, telling him to leave her alone.

He was in the SLC when she sent this, and he called her immediately.

“I knew that she had her phone in her hand,” Timms said, “so I called before she could put it down.”

She picked up, and so began the screaming match which SLC goers only saw from one end, with Timms screaming into his phone.

It ended abruptly, according to Matt Hughes, Timms’ friend and fellow architecture student.

“I wouldn’t say we’re friends, just classmates,” Hughes said. “I mean, we used to be close. Like yesterday we were. But I can’t be seen hanging around the crazy guy from the SLC.”

Timms was last seen approaching people on the Ryerson campus, allegedly asking strangers for Netflix passwords.

“I still can’t believe it,” Timms said. “Now I’m single, I don’t have Netflix and I’m gonna have to watch Riverdale on regular TV with commercials.”