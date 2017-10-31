Photo: Sarah Krichel, Camila Kukulski

Photo Essay: The Eyeopener recreates your favourite horror scenes

In Arts & Life, Multimedia, Photos /

Our first photo series, Happy Eyeloween, comprised by our photo editors Sarah Krichel, Premila D’Sa and Camila Kukulski. It is a collection of classic horror movie shots and masthead  favourites.

 

***


IT

Poor little Georgie on Gould St. just wanted to float his little boat down to Lake Devo—but OH! There’s Eggywise about to bite his arm off.

Photo: Sarah Krichel and Camila Kukulski

 

Photo: Sarah Krichel

The Shining

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, so make sure you’re not roaming the science labs in Kerr Hall alone at night. You never know who you might run into.

Photo: Sarah Krichel and Premila D’Sa

American Psycho

There is an idea of a Ryerson student, some kind of abstraction, but there is no real me. Only an entity, something illusory. And though I can hide my cold gaze, and you can shake my hand and feel flesh gripping yours and maybe you can even sense our lifestyles are probably comparable, I simply am not there.

Photos by Camila Kukulski and Sarah Krichel

Get Out

A three-hour lecture is all it takes to send you to the sunken place. Hold on to your chair, and stay woke.

All Photos by Premila D’Sa

 

Coraline

One Ryerson student ventures through the daunting metal doors of Kerr Hall East. She discovers the old, predominantly male bathrooms, covered in cobwebs. She comes across a professor who shows her an alternate reality, where everyone has buttons as eyes and KHE isn’t all that it seems.

All Photos: Sarah Krichel, Illustration: Sarah Krichel and Karoun Chahinian

                                                                                                         

Halloweentown

A lone Ryerson student ventured through foggy Gould St. and ended up in Halloweentown. He never came back quite the same.

                          

Photo: Premila D’Sa

 

Leave a Comment