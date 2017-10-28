Rams advance to OUA Final 4 with shootout win vs. Varsity Blues

By Sports Staff

Ryerson’s men’s soccer team defeated the University of Toronto (U of T) Varsity Blues Sunday afternoon, beating them 1-0 in a penalty kick shootout to advance to the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) Final Four tournament.

Rams midfielder Misel Klisara scored the winner, eliminating U of T and pushing the Rams onward in the 2017 postseason.

A year after losing to the Blues in the 2016 OUA bronze medal match, the Rams got their revenge and came out victorious in a tight quarterfinal matchup at Varsity Stadium. It was a strong effort from Ryerson, who already faced an uphill climb to make it to the playoffs in the first place.

In September, Ryerson had to retroactively forfeit the first six games of their season, after fielding an academically ineligible player who has yet to be named. They lost their spot at the top of the OUA East, falling to eight place with a record of 2-6-0. They responded by winning nine of their next 10 games, to go along with a tie against UofT, securing them a spot in the playoffs as the third seed in their division with a 9-6-1 record.

The Rams won their most recent regular season matchup against their crosstown rivals 4-3, and on Sunday, they came out on top once again to advance to their fifth-straight OUA Final Four.

