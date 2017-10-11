Ryerson DMZ officially opens New York location

By Sylvia Lorico

Ryerson University’s startup incubator the Digital Media Zone (DMZ) held a grand opening for its New York City location on Oct. 2.

The event brought tech, corporate and academic leaders from Canada and the U.S. together. The DMZ also announced the DMZ U.S. Roadshow, a program scheduled to launch early next year. The two-week program, scheduled for January and February 2018, will take top DMZ startups to meet potential clients in New York, Boston, and Silicon Valley. The Roadshow will also train entrepreneurs skills such as pitch preparation, fundraising, and negotiation.

The DMZ’s New York office is located in an office space called Primary in the heart of New York’s financial district in Manhattan. This 25,000-square-foot space gives entrepreneurs the ability to work with the New York community and provides a global base of emerging entrepreneurs.

More to come.