Stay-at-school Mom

“See you later, alligator!” She says letting go of her daughter’s hand. Tahlia hasn’t quite learned the “in a while crocodile” response but they’re working on it.

The two-year-old grabs onto her teacher as Ingram runs off for the day to work on her thesis. She can’t help but feel a twinge of sadness rounding the corner onto Gould Street in a hurry to the library.

Before landing a spot at the ELC, Ingram says she was on the centre’s wait list for 10 months between October 2016 and August 2017.

“I’m very lucky,” she says about getting a licensed spot at the centre and being able to afford it.

The ELC charges parents $1,927.10 a month for full-time toddler care and $1,485.42 a month for full-time preschool/ kindergarten care. The average of the two rates is $1,706.26, an amount that is over the average monthly price for toddlers and preschoolers in Toronto.

Ingram says the convenient location and quality of care at the ELC make it worth the high cost. It was her own advisor in the graduate psychology department who recommended she apply for a spot at the ELC and to do it as soon as possible.

The student-parent says she can’t blame the ELC for their wait list problem. “I don’t think [the wait list] is unacceptable given this is essentially the way it is all over Toronto. I do recognize that the staff there are doing their best to move children through the wait list but help must first come through the province.”

The Ontario government announced in June 2017 that they will be investing $1.6 billion over the next five years to create 45,000 new licensed child care centres in the province. Ryerson and the ELC have the opportunity to apply for funding to create some of those spots here in the Ryerson community. However, the University has not yet decided if they will be applying for more space. The deadline for applications is next month, on Nov. 30, 2017.

Marivic Victolero feels extremely lucky to have her son’s grandmother take care of Xean while she studies, works and goes to class. Victolero, 21, knows the high price of child care in Toronto would be unaffordable for her student budget. The second- year biomedical science student says she has 24 hours of class each week, plus an additional 40 hours of weekly professor-recommended study time and a part-time job at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.