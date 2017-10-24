Ted Rogers School of Management declares its independence

TedRexit, as it’s now called, passed overwhelmingly with 60 to 30 per cent of the votes on Friday. To be fair, 10 per cent of voters admitted they thought it was a joke.

In a referendum held earlier this month, students and staff of the Ted Rogers School of Management (TRSM) have voted to declare independence not only from Ryerson but from Canada as well.

“We decided that it was the best decision for our future,” says Ted Rogers student Randolph Money.

“No longer do we have to pretend to like being a part of Ryerson,” he exclaimed in a fiery, passionate voice. “I’m excited for all of our tuition money to go to us instead of into new buildings for science students. I’ll use the extra money to buy groceries!”

Money, who is a member of The Society to Free Ted—a pro-separatist activist organization—hailed the referendum as a victory for future generations to come.