Are minors worth it?

Ryerson University currently offers 55 minor programs, and now computer science and communication design is added to that list.

Similar to a major, a minor is a specialized or concentrated area of study. At Ryerson, it involves taking six courses associated with the field of study in question.

Although many students declare a minor, and some are required to take one with their program, the benefits of having one can be vague, regardless of what your major is.

The additions of the computer science minor and the communication design minor were approved at a Senate meeting that took place on Nov. 7.

The computer science minor will allow students to work with software development, as well as the language of computation, and the new communication design minor will offer theory classes pertaining to web, print and animation.

If you’re seeing your classmates go after their own minors or if you’re pulling your hair out over whether or not you should follow suit, we decided to find out what employers think about minors. We asked if minors help with admission into graduate school and why students decide to pursue a minor.