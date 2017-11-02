Eye’s Cookbook: Banana Oat Breakfast Cookies

By Mikayla Fasullo

Eye’s Cookbook is a series that will take you on a culinary experience with affordable yet tasty meals for busy students who deserve a little ‘mmm’ in their ‘hmmm’! Stay tuned for more recipes to come.

Do you remember that mug cake you tried making that had only three ingredients and it looked pretty darn good in the video, but when you tried it tasted like soggy bread and eggs? Yeah, it sucked. And getting that muffin with your McDonald’s coffee is a great deal, but the money adds up. Though it was minimal, simple and convenient, we came up with something that tastes better, saves you money and is super convenient when you’re on-the-go. We made these delicious breakfast cookies using ingredients from your local Metro campus grocery (blessed with that student discount from Tuesdays to Thursdays), enough to give you these healthy cookies for months.

Banana Oat Breakfast Cookies (makes six)

Ingredients

½ cup large oats (Quaker Large Oats $3.99) Two ripe bananas (.69c/lb) One teaspoon of Vanilla extract ($2.99) (Optional) ¼ peanut butter ¼ cup your choice of toppings (never raisins unless you’re lame and evil at the core)

Directions

Preheat your oven/toaster oven to 350F (180C); Pour large oats into a medium size bowl; Peel and mash ripe bananas into the bowl, mix with the oats; Throw in the vanilla extract and mix it up! ( optional—mix in peanut butter for more flavour); Get creative—throw in anything you want from chocolate chips to walnuts, almonds or leave it plain!); Butter your pan or use parchment paper and portion six cookies; Bake for 12 minutes and let them cool.

You’re all set! This is a great on-the-go breakfast cookie, personalized to your liking!

Make sure to store these guys in a tight container and place them in the fridge to last as long as two weeks (but trust us, they’ll be finished by then).