Eye’s Cookbook: Pita Pizza

By Mikayla Fasullo
You’re hungry, we get it. You’re cheap, we REALLY get it. We also understand you need a substantial meal.
Frozen pizzas are easy and usually on sale at Metro but this isn’t the way to live, people! We’re creative and independent individuals right?
So, let’s make a pizza that represents that. Relatively healthy but certainly delicious, we created this simple recipe just for you, using ingredients from our local Metro (BLESSED with that student discount). With only a few ingredients, you’ll have a basic yummy pizza—or go all out and give it the works! Save your dollars and try this recipe for lunch or dinner.
Ingredients
-
1 Whole Grain Pita $2.79
-
Pizza Sauce $1.69
-
Grated/Sliced Cheese $4.99
-
Olive Oil (Optional)
-
Salt and Pepper (Optional)
-
Go crazy with your toppings!
Directions
-
Glaze your pita with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper;
-
Place your pita in the toaster oven for 10 minutes at 350F;
-
Once toasted, spread pizza sauce on the pita;
-
Have fun with your toppings!
-
Bake for another 12 minutes or until your cheese is melted;
-
Cut’er up and enjoy!
Do yourself a favour and forget Pizza Pizza—this recipe is your new quick and easy snack or meal your cheap ass.