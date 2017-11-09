Photo: Mikayla Fasullo

Eye’s Cookbook: Pita Pizza

By Mikayla Fasullo

You’re hungry, we get it. You’re cheap, we REALLY get it. We also understand you need a substantial meal.

Frozen pizzas are easy and usually on sale at Metro but this isn’t the way to live, people! We’re creative and independent individuals right?

So, let’s make a pizza that represents that. Relatively healthy but certainly delicious, we created this simple recipe just for you, using ingredients from our local Metro (BLESSED with that student discount). With only a few ingredients, you’ll have a basic yummy pizza—or go all out and give it the works! Save your dollars and try this recipe for lunch or dinner.

Ingredients

  1. 1 Whole Grain Pita $2.79

  2. Pizza Sauce $1.69

  3. Grated/Sliced Cheese $4.99

  4. Olive Oil (Optional)

  5. Salt and Pepper (Optional)

  6. Go crazy with your toppings!

Directions

  1. Glaze your pita with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper;

  2. Place your pita in the toaster oven for 10 minutes at 350F;

  3. Once toasted, spread pizza sauce on the pita;

  4. Have fun with your toppings!

  5. Bake for another 12 minutes or until your cheese is melted;

  6. Cut’er up and enjoy!

Do yourself a favour and forget Pizza Pizza—this recipe is your new quick and easy snack or meal your cheap ass.

