Finding balance in work and play

By Sierra Bein
Something concerning happened the last time I took an Uber. The driver, who looked to be about the same age as myself, turned to me and asked “So, what are your hobbies?”
“I don’t know,” I replied, after taking a moment to think about it. “I work as a journalist and that really takes up most of my time.”
I threw the question back to him, and he started to list off so many interesting things. He taught himself four languages, how to play piano and guitar. He also enjoys writing—the casual, fun kind, not the stressful newsy writing that I do to get paid.
I don’t want my identity to be my work, having a creative outlet is important for that reason. Like our feature this week says, you might not be able to make a career out of your passions, but that shouldn’t be a reason to let them die. The musicians in our story work in many fields too.
When you start a new year in university, or when you start a new job, make sure you schedule in time for yourself. Do something that you enjoy, or spend time finding it. Whether that’s playing music or playing tennis, take a study break for it.
You don’t want to look back and think of the things you forgot, wish you did or missed out on trying.
So as your parents might pressure you to “go out and get a job” don’t forget to get a hobby as well.