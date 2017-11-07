Finding balance in work and play

Something concerning happened the last time I took an Uber. The driver, who looked to be about the same age as myself, turned to me and asked “So, what are your hobbies?”

“I don’t know,” I replied, after taking a moment to think about it. “I work as a journalist and that really takes up most of my time.”

I threw the question back to him, and he started to list off so many interesting things. He taught himself four languages, how to play piano and guitar. He also enjoys writing—the casual, fun kind, not the stressful newsy writing that I do to get paid.