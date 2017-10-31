Healing through words

Growing up in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, Sulaiman Wahid witnessed first-hand the trauma children endure when left behind by political unrest. The third-year Ryerson law and business student has taken to writing poems to acknowledge the experiences of those still struggling back in his home country. Now suffering from PTSD, Wahid feels that writing is the only thing that can heal him.

Wahid immigrated to the United Kingdom a week after 9/11 and lived there until 2012. He moved to Canada at the age of 25 to pursue an education in law and politics. English is his third language in addition to Pashto and Dari.

He doesn’t consider himself a professional writer, but loves to write short stories and poetry when he can.

Your Song

When the summer ends

and you still have a song to sing

I see a hope and light in your song

As you smile and blend the words along

I stand by the same poplar tree

and listen to your heartfelt plea

my tears roll down, but I smile

The joy in your song that I see

But I hurt, I bleed, I fall

To see the broken soul that you are

The known unknown that you are

The lost precious stone that you are

I take those steps, break your rhythm

Hold your hand, wipe your tears

Repeat your words and sing your song

I see the shiny smile that appears

I see the courage

The strength in your voice

I look at you, and whisper…

…Broken dreams can be unbroken