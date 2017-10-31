Healing through words

Growing up in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, Sulaiman Wahid witnessed first-hand the trauma children endure when left behind by political unrest. The third-year Ryerson law and business student has taken to writing poems to acknowledge the experiences of those still struggling back in his home country. Now suffering from PTSD, Wahid feels that writing is the only thing that can heal him.
Wahid immigrated to the United Kingdom a week after 9/11 and lived there until 2012. He moved to Canada at the age of 25 to pursue an education in law and politics. English is his third language in addition to Pashto and Dari.
He doesn’t consider himself a professional writer, but loves to write short stories and poetry when he can.
Your Song
When the summer ends
and you still have a song to sing
I see a hope and light in your song
As you smile and blend the words along
I stand by the same poplar tree
and listen to your heartfelt plea
my tears roll down, but I smile
The joy in your song that I see
But I hurt, I bleed, I fall
To see the broken soul that you are
The known unknown that you are
The lost precious stone that you are
I take those steps, break your rhythm
Hold your hand, wipe your tears
Repeat your words and sing your song
I see the shiny smile that appears
I see the courage
The strength in your voice
I look at you, and whisper…
…Broken dreams can be unbroken