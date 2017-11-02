Rams’ Watson named OUA East rookie of the year, Robinson earns all-star status

By Sports Staff

Ryerson’s women’s soccer team may have already been eliminated from the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t racking up impressive hardware.

Rams rookies Victoria Watson and Savahnna Robinson were rewarded by Ontario University Athletics (OUA) for their stellar first seasons Thursday, with Watson nabbing OUA East rookie of the year and Robinson earning second-team all-star status.

Watson finished the season with nine goals, good enough for a spot in the OUA’s top 10. Throughout the year, Watson, a Scarborough, Ont., native, was among Ryerson’s best players—a rarity for a rookie. For the first time in six seasons, the Rams made the playoffs, and Watson’s play was a major reason for the team’s success.

“I think she’s definitely deserving of it,” Rams assistant coach Tina Cook said of her star striker. “I think she really came into the OUA and made her mark.”

Watson is the third Ram to be named OUA East women’s soccer rookie of the year, and the first since Andrea Raso won the award in 2007.

“It’s not all that common that you have a first-year player come in able to make that big a mark in terms of scoring goals,” Cook added.

Robinson’s all-star season is nothing to scoff at either. Not since 2014 has a Rams women’s soccer player been named an all-star, and Cook knows how lucky she is to have her young stars thriving so early.

“Savahnna is an excellent player and an excellent defender. It’s nice to see she’s being recognized by people around the province,” she said.

Behind Robinson and Watson, the Rams earned a program-best seven wins this past season, and Cook thinks the best is yet to come.

“I think it really shows where our program’s going, having rookies who are performing so well,” she said. “These girls have four more years of eligibility left, so we’re hoping they’ll keep improving every year moving forward.”