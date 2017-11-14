Ryerson prez releases a U of T diss track

By Lyba Mansoor
Ryerson University president Mohamed Lachemi recently released a diss track directed at the University of Toronto (U of T) on Friday. The track entitled “Fuck You True Blue” addresses the rivalry between the two Toronto-based universities.
“Ryerson has struggled a lot with its image, especially because of the consistent ragging on our school at the hands of the tacky U of T,” Lachemi told The Eyeopener in an interview.
Lachemi took a page from Drake’s playbook. He could think of no better way to convey his distaste for U of T than through song.
He described what Ryerson faces at the hands of U of T as “tacky.”
“While innovative, it remains to be condescending belittlement,” said Lachemi.
“Fuck You True Blue” is a four-minute-long ballad of a university president who has clearly had enough of U of T’s shit.
In the teaser released on his official Twitter account, @Lachemz, Lachemi raps: “Yo U of T, you home to the nation’s greatest snobs/Your students stay trippin’ ‘cause the Rams keep jackin’ their jobs.”
Lachemi said the track’s musical styling was inspired by Roadman Shaq’s appearance on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Fire in the Booth, a musical performance that instantly went viral.
“When Roadman Shaq rapped ‘the ting goes skrrrrrrrrrrah pap pap kak kak kak skibiidipap pap and a pupubrrdooom skyaa du du kun kun boom boom,’ it completely inspired me,” Lachemi said.
Ryerson students are excited to hear the full track.
Former Ryerson student Peter Dwight, stage name Poop Dogg, is a member of the exclusive Young Rappers of Ryerson (YRR), a Ryerson school club created by Lachemi that focuses on fostering young hip-hop talent and honing their skills as artists.
“I’m so glad that students, particularly those who are a part of YRR, are responding so positively to the song. At the end of the day, it really is about the kids for me,” Lachemi said.
Lachemi hopes his song will finally put a stop to the university-patriotism-fuelled hatred U of T students express towards Ryerson.
According to Ryerson media relations officer Lauren Clegg, the university has seen an increase in enrolment applications. One Ryerson student told The Eyeopener that she suspects this is due to the recent trend at U of T involving their teaching assistants stapling Ryerson applications to the backs of difficult computer science assignments.
She said for all their bravado, U of T students are constantly using the Student Learning Centre and Ryerson’s library in an attempt to escape from their professor, Jordan Peterson.
“It’s definitely that type of behaviour that I hope this song will bring to an end,” Lachemi said.
Lachemi said that this diss track is the first of many, referring to himself as a “diss track connoisseur,” who has a lot more “sick beats left to share.”