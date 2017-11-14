Ryerson prez releases a U of T diss track

Ryerson University president Mohamed Lachemi recently released a diss track directed at the University of Toronto (U of T) on Friday. The track entitled “Fuck You True Blue” addresses the rivalry between the two Toronto-based universities.

“Ryerson has struggled a lot with its image, especially because of the consistent ragging on our school at the hands of the tacky U of T,” Lachemi told The Eyeopener in an interview.

Lachemi took a page from Drake’s playbook. He could think of no better way to convey his distaste for U of T than through song.

He described what Ryerson faces at the hands of U of T as “tacky.”

“While innovative, it remains to be condescending belittlement,” said Lachemi.

“Fuck You True Blue” is a four-minute-long ballad of a university president who has clearly had enough of U of T’s shit.

In the teaser released on his official Twitter account, @Lachemz, Lachemi raps: “Yo U of T, you home to the nation’s greatest snobs/Your students stay trippin’ ‘cause the Rams keep jackin’ their jobs.”

Lachemi said the track’s musical styling was inspired by Roadman Shaq’s appearance on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Fire in the Booth, a musical performance that instantly went viral.

“When Roadman Shaq rapped ‘the ting goes skrrrrrrrrrrah pap pap kak kak kak skibiidipap pap and a pupubrrdooom skyaa du du kun kun boom boom,’ it completely inspired me,” Lachemi said.