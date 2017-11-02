Some trans folks feel left out of Trans Awareness Month events

By Stefanie Phillips

This story has been updated from a previous version.

While the pink, blue and white colours of the Transgender Pride Flag were raised above the Kerr Hall Quad on Wednesday, not all trans folks at Ryerson feel included in the events.

A group of about 40 people—made up of mostly staff and faculty at Ryerson—gathered in the Quad Wednesday afternoon for the raising of the flag. The event marked the beginning of Trans Awareness Month, an ongoing series of events that will take place throughout November. The events were organized by Positive Space at Ryerson, a staff and community network which aims to create an inclusive environment for people of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.

Laurie Stewart, Co-Chair of Positive Space at Ryerson who identifies as cis-gender, said this is the first time Ryerson has celebrated Trans Awareness Month.

“We want this month’s events to challenge us to ask what we can do to support our trans colleagues and students in feeling safer and welcome on campus.”

Stewart said less than one per cent of Ryerson employees identify as trans, adding that it was difficult to find people who wanted to speak and represent the trans community.

Camryn Harlick, Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) vice-president equity, said Positive Space at Ryerson did not reach out to the Trans Collective, which is the only trans led student organization on campus, or any of the RSU’s six equity service centres for the organization of the events.

“They’ve rolled their eyes at myself and other trans folks in meetings when we bring up our points. After we challenged them they stopped asking to work with us,” Harlick said.

“I have faced nothing but transphobia from Positive Space and you can bet you will NOT see me at any of those events, and I also refuse to support, endorse, or speak positively about these events or anything Positive Space does. It’s been too white, too colonial, and too cis for far too long.”

Harlick said Ryerson Positive Space is “transphobic” because the group has dismissed and ignored their suggestions and the suggestions of other trans folks at Ryerson.

“[Ryerson Positive Space] wants trans bodies not trans voices.”

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Harlick said raising the flag on colonized land is “problematic” as it excludes two-spirited people from the conversation.

Positive Space at Ryerson did not respond to questions about concerns from the community.

Art Blake, an associate professor at Ryerson who identifies as a trans, queer guy spoke at the flag raising event.

“It’s a great day to be trans here at Ryerson,” Blake said. “The diversity of the trans community should be and could be better represented at Ryerson. I stand here today hoping that at each annual trans flag raising ceremony … there will be more trans faculty and staff members up here with me.”

Blake said the university needs effective recruitment, trans visibility and leadership roles. He said better training is required to build empathy and to eradicate the exclusions, bullying and harassment in order to make inclusion a reality at Ryerson.

*Correction: Art Blake was previously identified as using they/them pronouns. The professor identifies using he/him pronouns. The Eyeopener deeply regrets this error.