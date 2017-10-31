Women’s and all-gender washrooms scarce in Kerr Hall

After 20 minutes, Keely Cromwell still couldn’t find a washroom. The second-year psychology student was already late for class but her biological needs were a more urgent matter. A majority of Cromwell’s classes are located in Kerr Hall. She often finds herself on quests to find women’s washrooms. She said she feels like she passes several men’s washrooms before she’s able to find a single women’s one. And when she does, it’s often after walking halfway across the building or making her way up multiple floors.

An Eyeopener investigation found that there are fewer women’s washrooms in Kerr Hall than men’s ones. To be exact, Kerr Hall has a total of 25 men’s washrooms, 17 women’s, seven all-gender, accessible washrooms, 2 unisex washrooms, 6 women’s staff washrooms, and one single men’s washroom.

At least one accessible washroom is required on each floor to follow Ontario accessibility building regulations.

According to the Ontario Building Code, non-residential post-secondary buildings need to have one bathroom (which they call “water closets” in the code) for every 100 males and one washroom for every 75 females. Ryerson currently has 15,764 undergraduate male students and 19,382 undergraduate female students. There are no statistics highlighting the number of non-binary students.