Eye’s Cookbook: Energy Balls

By Mikayla Fasullo

Listen, staying awake through three hour lectures is just not realistic. Sometimes not even a good old double-double gets you going for 28 slides on gothic literature.

But since you’re spending a couple casual grand on tuition, you probably should stay awake. You know, learn and stuff. Which is why The Eye is here to help you. Enter, energy balls!

These energy balls are a great snack in class, on the go and even when you’re home. Making these bite-size sweets in bulk is a convenient way to save money and stop you from buying that damn bagel toasted with cream cheese every, single, day.

Ingredients 1 cup oats

2/3 cup toasted coconut flakes

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup ground flax seeds

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1/3 cup honey

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 teaspoon vanilla extract Directions 1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. 2. Roll the ingredients into cute bite-sized balls. (Pro-tip: You can use a spoon and cover your hands with a little bit of coconut oil so it doesn’t stick.) 3. Store in an airtight container and keep refrigerated. Filled with nutrients, this delicious buttery snack is sure to please anyone (Don’t share them.)