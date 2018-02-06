Rye’s role in preventing workplace harassment

In a time where people in positions of power are being exposed for sexual misconduct, students may need to be prepared if they experience sexual harassment at work—especially those entering politics or the media industry.

After an array of Hollywood personalities were accused of sexual misconduct, Canadian politics followed suit. In January, the former president and leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative (PC) Party, Rick Dykstra and Patrick Brown respectively, resigned after facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

In the same week, former Nova Scotia PC Party leader Jamie Bail- lie and former federal Sport and Disabilities Minister Kent Hehr resigned after being accused of sexual harassment.

But so far, several politics and creative programs aren’t offering anything that can prepare students for workplace sexual harassment. It looks like Ryerson has no plans to change this.

Ryerson does offer an e-Learning program for employees called Workplace Violence Prevention and Response Program, which tries to address workplace violence that may occur on-campus or at work-related activities occurring off-campus, but it’s not available for students who do not work on campus.