How not to set up your online dating profile

Dating is difficult. Whether you find someone in-person or online, it’s hard to not only find someone you connect with, but it’s also hard to have them connect with you. Dating online is particularly tough because you can’t gauge a person’s reaction to your go-to “two guys walk into a bar” joke when you can’t see their face. So how can you make sure your profile isn’t screenshotted and shared on stranger’s group chats with emojis that cry of laughter as the description? Just don’t do some simple stuff.

Don’t post a photo of your arms around someone that you might be dating, or might have dated.

You might look super cute in that photo of you where you’re shirtless on a beach with your second cousin twice removed, and they’re family so to you it’s not weird, but unless you’re clearly looking for a third person to spice things up, you’re sending the wrong message.

Don’t write about your dislikes or pet peeves.

You might have a very understandable reason never to date someone who wears fingerless gloves, and that’s okay. But if you write it in your bio even people who wear full fingered gloves will see you as negative and annoying. Just don’t do it.

TyposIt doesn’t matter how good you are at writing, every device on earth that you would be using to type out your bio has auto-correct. Use. It. This includes writing letters instead of words. Its nice that U think I M A QT, but this isn’t 2003. Real words are sexy.

Don’t mention your height.

Unless you want your next date to come armed with a measuring tape to make sure you’re not a liar, then don’t write it. If that’s what you’re into however, all the power to you, tape measures on first dates can be sexy.