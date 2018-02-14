How to love yourself on Valentine’s Day

By Arianna Kyriacou

Ever since we were young, we have been conditioned to want a valentine.

We’ve all experienced it, whether it was sending out cherry chapstick smeared Spiderman Valentine’s Day cards to that special someone in second grade. Or, chucking on a festive red lip and lacy underwear and hoping that hot guy with the beard in your tutorial miraculously asks you out.

We’ve all been through it. The question is, why? Why is it so important to find a date, go out to eat, end up realizing you have nothing in common, hooking up anyways, but then never speak to them again? Why is the idea of having a date on Valentine’s Day almost a given?

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and instead of moping around over how non-existent your love-life is, be your own valentine.

The term “treat yo’self” means something different for every person. To some, treating yourself may mean to have a full-blown shopping spree at the Eaton Centre and posing in the mirror for three hours in all your new outfits while a Spotify playlist shuffles in the background (like me).

To others, this might simply mean doing things throughout the day that makes you happy. Waking up early and having a homemade breakfast in bed, grabbing your favourite Starbucks drink on your way to class, or binge watching your favourite show on Netflix (guilt-free, of course) are all great ways to spoil yourself a little extra.

Anyways, here are some ways to treat your favourite Valentine’s day (that’s you, by the way)

What To Read

Reading on Valentine’s Day is a must. Whether you’re in the mood for a sappy romance novel that will make your heart melt, or in the mood to cry while eating a heart-shaped box of chocolates, these books will seriously put you in the mood.

History Is All You Left Me by Adam Silvera

This book is an incredible story that will make you cry and laugh and then cry some more. This LGBTQ+ masterpiece illustrates the relationship between Griffin, a high-school student who lost his first love, Theo, in a drowning accident. The only person who truly understands his grief is Theo’s ex-boyfriend, Jackson, and their relationship begins to become confusing. This book did a great way of exhibiting both LGBTQ+ representation and mental illness illustration, specifically OCD, in a way that was both real and raw. It’s truly a beautiful story of overcoming mental illness and dealing with grief and the lost of the love one, in a way that reminds you of your own first love. If you’re in the mood for a book that will break your heart, give History Is All You Left Me a go.

It End With Us by Colleen Hoover

This book was an incredible story that truly changed my life forever. It was one of the most emotional stories I have ever read. This novel deals with the theme of abusive relationships, but in such a well-done, realistic and truly personal way. This book was heart-wrenchingly beautiful, and I remember not being able to stop crying. If you’re in the mood to cry, both happy and sad tears, or just to feel emotional in general, pick this up.

What to Watch

Throw on one of these films while eating your favourite snack, smothered in a face mask and piled high in blankets and pillows. Once you become addicted, you can thank me later.

The End of the F***ing World

This Netflix original really gives new definition to love and relationships. 17-year old James is bored with killing animals and decides he wants to kill Alyssa, the arrogant and brash new girl. It’s been described by many as a “modern-day rendition of Bonnie and Cyde.” Each episode is around 20 minutes and there are only eight episodes out, so you can definitely finish it in one sitting. Watch this one if you’re in the mood for a creepy-quirky mystery.

Love

Is there even a better way to spend Valentines day than watching a show literally titled Love? This show is about a rebellious and badass girl and a quiet and quirky guy who attempt to navigate their awkward relationship. It’s such a hilarious show, watch this if you’re in the mood for a bold comedy.

Literally any cheesy Rom-Com you want to watch

Doing this alone on Valentine’s day means that no one can shame you for crying at every cheesy Ryan Gosling monologue in The Notebook.

Self Love

Self-love has been depicted nowadays on social media as being a bubble bath, a bath bomb, and a face mask. But really, self-love means to reflect on what you love about yourself, and what makes you a unique and amazing person on your own- and without a significant other. Maybe you really love your freckles or your eye colour. Maybe you have great taste in music, or you’re a really kind and empathetic person, or you love your passion and ambition for the things that interest you. The reasons to love yourself doesn’t only have to be skin-deep. This is also a good time to reflect on things you may also not love about yourself. How do you make people feel? What can you work on to become a better person? Dedicate some portion of your night to reflect and grow as a person.

Love Yourself

Although you may still be upset that you don’t have a hot date for Valentine’s Day (which you totally shouldn’t be), realize that you’re an interesting and amazing person on your own. You don’t need to have a date to make your night incredible because hanging out in your own presence is enough. Put yourself first, don’t worry about anybody else, and love yourself this Valentine’s Day. Love yourself so bad it hurts.