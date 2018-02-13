Learning to love yourself

On the subway ride home from a date with my then-boyfriend, I thought about my life before I had come out. I remember the guilt I felt in Grade 8 when I realized I had a crush on a girl in my neighbourhood, just weeks after I had my first kiss with a boy. Growing up, I was constantly on edge about the validity of my bisexuality. I knew I wasn’t straight, but when I consumed media with bisexual characters, I never felt represented. Was my identity really just something made up for the male gaze or straight people “experimenting” in college?

These thoughts were provoked by something my ex said: “Nobody comes out as bisexual, that’s not a real thing. Anyways, you’re with me now.” I think it would’ve hurt less if he said it with the intention to make me feel bad. The fact that he said it so casually as if it were true shattered the small amount of confidence I had. In that moment, all of the judgment and ignorance I faced came up at once. I admitted it to myself: I was ashamed of my sexuality. I wanted to crawl back into the closet and cover myself with the mask I worked so hard to rip off.

What makes up an individual is multifaceted. Finding a sense of self-worth is difficult in a world that tells people every out-of-the-norm part of themselves is wrong. Some of the earliest ideas of self-esteem and self-love in modern society are credited to psychologist William James in the late 19th century. He reasoned that humans measure their worth by comparing their success to their expectations. Over the years, this theory has been debunked because of the fact that nobody is able to control how often they fail. More recently, it’s become about what people take away from their experiences.

The complexity of self-love thickens when it comes to the intersectionality of identities. Kelisha May, a 19-year-old Ryerson student who is Black, queer and practices non-monogamy, says it’s difficult to find a soft landing place in a super heteronormative world that isn’t kind to people of colour. There are a lot of aspects of her identity she’s working on unpacking and accepting.

It’s been easier for May to be open about her queerness than her non-monogamy with her family. When she told a cousin about her non-monogamy, they assumed it was because May wanted to sleep around. While that might be the case for some non-monogamous folks, May enjoys sharing a space and connecting with people on an emotional level. Practicing non-monogamy has allowed May to unlearn her demons. “I want to be honest with myself,” she says.