Love, Sex & Play Editorial: Love like theirs

My parents met at a bar. On the crowded dance floor of The Ports, a Toronto bar that’s long been closed, my father saw my mother across the room, leaned over to his friend and told him, “That’s the woman I’m going to marry.” They danced for the first time while “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell played, talked all night and exchanged numbers. After three dates, they were engaged. And after almost 35 years, they’re still married. The pants my mom wore the night she met my father are still in her closet, and they both have pins from the bar that say “I got lucky at The Ports.”

They have coffee and toast at the counter every morning, compare their Fitbit stats with fierce pride, go boxing together three times a week and my dad sits with my mom while she falls asleep on the couch. They carry photos of each other in their wallets. They are in love.