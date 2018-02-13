Making time for sex. Literally.

The assurance of safety is one of the more appealing factors of the dick appointment. Not just in terms of consent, but with the steady rise of STIs, having a trusted sexual partner you know is safe is important. Though for many university students with hectic schedules, also knowing when they’re going to have sex gives them a little more structure.

Third-year student Jessica Sanders* schedules dick appointments, even in her committed relationship with her boyfriend. “We’ll go out for dinner and a movie but the whole time we both know what’s going to happen at the end of the night,” says Sanders. “Sometimes it’s just about being straightforward and saying ‘Hey, I need sex on this day.’ It makes things simpler for the both of us.”

Sanders says her favourite part about it is knowing what days to wear nicer underwear. Being in control of the situation boosts her self-confidence, which she says makes the sex better.

“It’s also nice to have something to look forward to.”

Dick appointments seem like a pretty solid solution for people like me, stuck in the limbo of not wanting a relationship, but still wanting a comfortable sexual relationship. But people are messy and emotional, so things don’t always work out the way they’re supposed to.

Part of McKelvie’s dick appointment ritual is getting to know the person he sleeps with. He likes to develop something he has in common with them and build up a rapport before entering a sexual relationship. It makes his whole experience a little more comfortable, but in becoming more comfortable with someone, sometimes McKelvie can’t help getting a little attached.

“When you think about it, sex is one of the most intimate things you can share with a person so when you go into this dick appointment, always in the back of my mind I’m thinking ‘Is there a way to get out of this if I need to?’” he says. “It does get hard to cut it off.”

“Dick appointments are probably unhealthy and problematic for me sometimes, but I think that has to do with self-confidence.” For McKelvie, not ditching the appointment for a relationship comes back to one thing: he wants to work on himself before he works on being with someone else.

I like the self-care aspect of the dick appointment. Millennials are on track for becoming one of the most overworked and sleep deprived generations. It gets harder and harder to balance things as more responsibilities consume us, so recognizing that you have sexual needs and taking safe, consensual actions to satisfy them seems like one of the ways we can take back control. And if I have the opportunity to take control of anything in this crazy, crazy world we’re in I’m going to jump at it.

A couple weeks ago I was spending a Saturday evening in a tub (post-sex baths are part of our ritual) with my sexual partner. “Riot Van” by Arctic Monkeys was playing. It sounds cliché, but it was so nice. I had a tough week but being in a tub with a boy who wanted to be there with me and was equally happy about it was so, so nice. We were safe, we were comfortable, we were happy. We scheduled this for ourselves.

*Names have been changed to protect anonymity