O’Keefe House will no longer be a residence

By Jacob Dubé

Ryerson students won’t be sleeping on the O’Keefe House bunkbeds this time next year, or ever again.

Ryerson announced yesterday that the residence building on the corner of Gould and Bond streets won’t be assigning rooms to staff and students for the 2018-2019 school year. The Ryerson page for the O’Keefe residence has already been taken down.

In an email obtained by The Eyeopener, Erin MacDonald, alumni relations officer at Ryerson, wrote to alumni, “As they look to the future, they have realized that O’Keefe House is no longer a viable and sustainable building to operate as a residence.”

The statement said that the O’Keefe space will be shifted to non-residential use, but did not specify for what purpose.