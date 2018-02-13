Ryerson resources where you can talk about everything to do with sex

For this year’s love and sex issue, we want to make sure that you’ll always have someone to lean on in times of need. Here are some helpful resources that can point you in the right direction:
If you want to talk about your sex life, you can go here:
Ryerson Health Promotion
350 Victoria Street POD 256C
Open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Phone: 416-979-5000 ext. 4295 Email: healthpromotion@ryerson.ca
If you want to get tested or talk about STI prevention, or pregnancy you can go here:
Ryerson Medical Centre
350 Victoria Street, 181 Kerr Hall West
Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: 416-979-5070
If you want to talk about your mental health, you can go here:
Centre for Student Development & Counselling
350 Victoria Street
JOR 07C (Jorgenson Hall)
Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Phone: 416-979-5195
If you think you’re being discriminated against, you can go here:
Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion
350 Victoria Street
Jorgenson Hall, room 1112 Phone: 416-979-5000 ext. #3243 Email: equity@ryerson.ca
If you identify as a woman or trans person, you can go here:
Centre for Women and Trans People
55 Gould Street
Ryerson Student Centre, room 210 Email: womenandtrans@rsuonline.ca Website: www.ryecwtp.ca
Phone: 416-979-5255 ext. #2350