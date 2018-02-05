Ryerson to host 2019 women’s basketball championships

By Kintaro Skinner

Ryerson University will host the 2019 U Sports women’s basketball national championships, according to a U Sports announcement on Feb. 1.

Ryerson has hosted two national championships in the past—the 2017 women’s volleyball and 2015 men’s basketball tournaments— but unlike those championships, the university will have to organize in a faster manner this time around.

“Unique to this championship is that we only have one year to plan,” wrote Andrea Elliott Ryerson sports information specialist in an email. “For the previous two national championships Ryerson has hosted, we knew two years in advance that we would host.”

“We are thrilled to bring the national championship to Toronto and Ryerson University,” Ryerson women’s basketball coach Carly Clarke told Ryerson Athletics.

Ryerson will feature various organizers as the school continues to prepare on short notice, Elliott added.

“There is an organizing committee of about 15 people across Ryerson Athletics and Spectra Venue Management, our partner in running the Mattamy Athletic Centre,” Elliott said. “The committee will be responsible for everything from court set-up, marketing, communications, ticketing, budget, community relations, and student-athlete services.”

“The preparation this time around will be a bit advanced, but we have the experience to move things forward in plenty of time,” she added.

Ryerson will host the tournament from March 7 to 10 in 2019.