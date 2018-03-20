Rye student invents new mom-centric holiday

By Valerie Dittrich

In a matter of three days, what started out as a simple misspelled word has turned into an international frenzy.

When Cynthia LeBlanc, a fourth-year underwater basket weaving student at Ryerson, accidentally wrote “Momday” instead of “Monday” to her fellow colleague, she had no idea how far it would go.

“I literally just typed an ‘m’ instead of an ‘n’ by mistake,” she said. “I didn’t think it would even matter. I make typos every single day so this is a bit of a shock.”

In a quick text message to her friend, LeBlanc wrote, “I’ll swing by your office on Momday.” Keleigh Brownston, a recent graduate from Ryerson’s napping program, works at a mattress firm and was asking LeBlanc for help. Brownston, confused by the text, proceeded to invite her mother and all her mom’s friends to her office on Monday morning.

Brownston’s request for LeBlanc’s help came from an accident at her mattress firm. The mattresses themselves were indeed not firm, Brownston needed LeBlanc’s help getting rid of a bed bug outbreak in one of their factories. Brownston told The Eye no one should ever lay on the mattresses.

But to LeBlanc’s surprise, she arrived at Brownston’s office to see a group of mothers, including her own, hosting what appeared to be a potluck. “I don’t know where she got that idea from,” LeBlanc said. “I really thought she was messing with me.”

When asked about the typo, Brownston said she didn’t realize it was a mistake. “I thought she wanted me to invite my mom. And then my mom asked if she could invite her friends—how could I say no to that?”

Since then, LeBlanc’s fumble has turned into a worldwide phenomenon. Mothers from far and wide come together to celebrate Momday. From east to west, north and south, mothers come armed with shady side comments about their family minivans, snacks and condoms.

Brownston noted that the treasured holiday is inherently different from Mother’s Day. Instead of motherly appreciation from their children and spouses, all different kinds of moms bring their best potluck dish and soak up each other’s motherliness in the very best way possible; with home-cooked meals, unsolicited yet always wise advice, and a lot—and we mean a lot—of cheek-pinching.

However, while Momday was originally intended to be a wholesome and pure exchange between awesome mothers, it has turned into what concerned fathers are calling a vicious competition.

Floria Thinka, a real estate broker with three sons in varsity soccer, claimed that another mother’s mac and cheese had her “shook.” A food fight ensued. “The streets were running orange with cheese, milk and butter” said Thinka.

Event spaces are taking further security action for the yearly potlucks, by only letting the mothers interact with each other for eight minutes at maximum to avoid any type of conflict. Mac and cheese has been banned as a dish throughout the world because of this isolated incident.

This year’s first annual Momday falls on March 26, 2018. Don’t forget your mom.

Congratulations! If you’re reading this, you’ve made it to the end of this article. Full disclosure: none of what you just read is real. Satire is a noun that describes the use of humour, irony, exaggeration, or ridicule to expose and criticize people’s stupidity or vices, particularly in the context of contemporary politics and other topical issues. Do the world a favour, share this story and try not to take the Fun and Satire section so seriously—we certainly don’t.