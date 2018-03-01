Ryerson cuts ties with Tim Hortons and looks to switch to all-you-can-eat meal plan

By Annie Arnone & Jacob Dubé

The university will be closing all Ryerson-run Tim Hortons locations on campus, and are planning to introduce a new all-you-can-eat meal plan to students.

Ryerson announced these changes on Thursday, adding that they will be implemented as of Summer 2018.

According to a release from Ryerson Food Services—pending Board of Governors approval at their March 29 meeting—the new meal plan will include unlimited access to food, in order to “accommodate busy student schedules, as well as seasonal menu changes.”

“What we’ve heard from students is they want something that’s affordable, so price and value is very important to them,” said Voula Cocolakis, executive director of University Business Services. “We think based on what we’ve heard from students, we’re addressing all those needs.”

They haven’t finalized the price, but Cocolakis said it will likely cost more than the plans Ryerson currently offers. “It’s not going to be cheaper, it’s probably going to be a little higher,” Cocolakis said.

As of now, the school offers three different meal plans ranging from small to large—small being $2,740 (10 meals per-week), medium being $3,575 (13 meals per-week) and large at $3,895 (14 meals per-week).

The meal plan will also include “flex dollars,” which allows students to purchase food in Ryerson cafes including the Ram in the Rye, Oakham Cafe and Balzacs, otherwise students will only be able to eat their cafeteria meals within the food courts of Pitman Hall and the International Living & Learning Centre (ILC).

“They have to eat there,” Cocolakis said. “They can spend their flex dollars and pick up something quick to go to class, but their meal plan dollars have to be spent…at Pitman or ILC.”

In terms of Ryerson’s relationship with Tim Hortons, the five locations on campus will be closed, and instead, the university will be offering Starbucks self-serving stations, as well as Ryerson-branded coffee shops.

This will include the closures of Tim’s locations in Kerr Hall and the Ted Rogers School of Management (TRSM).

“Let’s focus on the sustainability angle, bring something local, fair trade. We’re going down that path,”

The Tims located within the Engineering building will become a Starbucks-self serve spot, and locations near the Library bridge—as well as the Jorgenson Hall location—will turn into a Ryerson-branded full service outlet.

This change comes after Tim Hortons approached the school asking for up to $300,000 in renovations for each location to fit their new branding.

“For me to say ‘ I’m going to spend $300,000 per location times five locations and have no return,’ there’s no business case there for us. It doesn’t make any sense,” Cocolakis said. “Let’s step away from Tims, and let’s create our own Ryerson coffee brand here. Let’s focus on the sustainability angle, bring something local, fair trade. We’re going down that path.”

She added that the school will be participating in taste testings to see what kind of coffee people are looking for, as well as holding a contest to name Ryerson’s new coffee. “We’re committed to offering a very affordable price for students and our community.”

Concerns regarding job loss were addressed by Cocolakis, as she stressed the school is simply “making changes within [their] operation,” saying that the current Tims employees will be relocated to other facilities.

More to come.