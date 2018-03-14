Ryerson’s proposed law school approved by the Senate

By Annie Arnone

Ryerson’s proposed law school has received Senate approval—putting the university one step closer to receiving a law program on campus.

According to a statement from the university, the motion to approve a new Faculty of Law at Ryerson was approved on March 6. at a Senate meeting.

“This follows Senate’s earlier approval of the proposed Juris Doctor program at its June 2017 meeting”

The school says the next hurdle for the proposal will involve submitting the proposal to the Board of Governors.

“This will occur in the months to come,” the statement reads.

Lawyers across Canada continue to voice their opinion of whether or not Toronto needs another law school.

Toronto real estate lawyer, Bob Aaron tweeted that “Ontario does not need another law school.”

Ontario does not need another law school. Ryerson justifies the alleged need with 21st century bafflegab Q&A with Anver Saloojee: Ryerson takes on legal education – https://t.co/pCfsGy3g0m #GoogleAlerts — Bob Aaron (@bobaaron2) March 14, 2018

Other lawyers also chimed in on Twitter about the school.

Ryerson’s law school will add 150 new grads/year into ON’s legal system. With tuition topping out at about $20,000/year (proposed), it’s an expensive investment into a risky future. — Isabelle Duchaine (@iDuchaine) February 27, 2018

Now that Ryerson is such an important post-secondary institution with a fancy new law school, can someone explain why we need a new law school in Ontario? Are we short lawyers? https://t.co/ThiP0JVn4U — Timothy Sullivan (@SullivanLawCA) February 26, 2018

The Eyeopener previously reported that due to Ryerson’s different approach to the program—which will provide an alternative to the typical articling process—lawyers believe that it will put students in a difficult position when finding a job.