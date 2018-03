By Michael D’Alimonte and Eyeopener Staff

The Eyeopener’s annual Sports Issue launches this week, and this year is all about throwbacks. Ryerson has a rich sports history, but in our episode this week, host Michael D’Alimonte speaks with writer Maggie Macintosh on the not-so-great history of the women’s sports team names. The names”Ryettes” and “Ewes” don’t exactly strike fear in the hearts of your opponents.

The Ear-opener airs first on CJRU 1280 AM in Toronto.