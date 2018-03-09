The Ear-opener Episode 7: It’s Time We Recognize Nursing as STEM

By Michael D’Alimonte and Eyeopener Staff

In honour of the Science Issue out this week, Ear-opener host Michael D’Alimonte speaks with Eye photo editor Kosalan Kathiramalanathan about why nurses and nursing programs in general should be considered within the same ranks as science, engineering, technology and math. Right now, they’re in the faculty of community services—despite using practical sciences in their day-to-day.

You can check out Kosalan’s piece here.

