Ryerson Board of Governors approves U-Pass, referendum to come in the fall

By Jacob Dubé

Full-time Ryerson students will vote on the implementation of a $70 TTC transit pass in the fall semester after the U-Pass referendum was approved by Ryerson’s Board of Governors (BoG) on Thursday.

The TTC approved the creation of a framework for the U-Pass in December, and approved the framework at $70 a month—$280 per semester—at their board meeting in March. Approval from the BoG was the final step before the referendum could be presented to students.

A timeframe for the voting to take place has not yet been decided, but it will take place in the upcoming fall semester to be implemented in September 2019 if it passes, according to Ryerson Students’ Union vice-president education Daniel Lis, who led the project at Ryerson.

Currently, a post-secondary student Metropass costs $116.75 per month for unlimited trips.

If passed, referendums require every student’s participation, meaning students don’t have the option to opt-out if they don’t use transit, but they will be eligible to receive financial assistance through OSAP. Schools who agree to implement the pass commit to a four-year term with the TTC.