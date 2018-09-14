Black Liberation Collective finds solidarity with Indigenous students at Black Frosh

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By Kiernan Green

Black and Indigenous students met in solidarity for one another’s struggles at the Glad Day Bookstore on Thursday. Called the Black and Indigenous Solidarity Café, it was another event organized by The Black Liberation Collective (BLC) for Black Frosh.

The foremost struggle for both communities is the legacy of colonialism, said Indigenous activist Danielle Sinclair.

Sinclair, an Anishinaabe First Nation and Ryerson alumni, said colonialism “separated Black people from their Indigenous territories, and forcibly planted them in other Indigenous territories,” while disrupting Indigenous peoples in their relationship to their land.

Colonial structures, such as Ryerson, “support a particular worldview,” while completely ignoring the value of Black and Indigenous schools of thought, said Sinclair. Ryerson is a colonial structure and was “not made for Black and brown people,” she said.

Jenna Johnson, a mature Ryerson student and member of the Indigenous Student’s Association, said she resonated with Sinclair’s words on her community.

“Often times I feel like I can’t really vibe with everybody at Ryerson,” said Johnson. “I just needed to be with Indigenous and Black students and just connect again. This is my community.”

“It’s so important for us to stay together and to network because we’re in the same boat in a lot of ways,” said Sarah Dennis, a mature student and Anishinaabe First Nation in attendance.

“We’re struggling with going to school and trying to make a difference. It’s just really important to keep the connection alive and to be around like-minded people.”

Ryerson University has “no clear outline policy or accountability when it comes to Black students and faculty,” said Sinclair. To address this, the BLC and Indian Student’s Rising (ISR) asked for culturally relevant counseling services, more transparency regarding Ryerson’s partnership with Toronto Police Services, and the hiring of more Black and Indigenous staff.

These requests were three of several, posted on the walls of the café. Attendees were invited to place stickers on the posts, showing their desires to see the requests fulfilled. The requests will soon be released as a list to Ryerson University and to the public, BLC co-founder Josh Lamers told The Eye over Facebook Messenger.

In attendance was also Kikélola Roach, Uniform National Chair in Social Justice and Democracy at Ryerson and former member of the Black Action Defence Committee (BADC). She said that education and reconciliation were the best tools to move past Ryerson’s colonial legacy.

Indigenous knowledge is limited at Ryerson because credential barriers prevent Indigenous educators from joining university faculty, said Roach. Racialized university staff have only increased “slightly” from 17 per cent to 21 per cent between 2006 and 2016, according to a report from the Canadian Association of University Teachers published in April.

Likewise, the lack of a discussion surrounding Canada’s involvement, and how they benefited from the trans-Atlantic slave trade, perpetuate the false narrative that the nation has always been a “safe haven” for Black people and human rights.

Roach said that hopefully the conversation surrounding such issues, and the relationship between Black and Indigenous communities, will continue past Black Frosh week. She said that Ryerson programs such as the annual Social Justice Week (which she organized this year), were a “wonderful learning opportunity”, but also tokenistic and hollow.

For these programs to have an impact, Ryerson needs permanent staff with a “grand vision” of responsibility to the people and cultures that make up the school.

Roach, whose term at Ryerson will end in 2020, said she has found students “hungry” to learn and engage with the struggles of Black and Indigenous communities.

Sinclair said she doesn’t want non-racialized students to be only sympathetic to racialized issues. “Get pissed off. Get angry as if it was your issue. Put your voice in the way when you’re in a classroom and somebody says something ignorant,” she said.

Indigenous Elder’s Pauline Shirt and Vern Harper joined the BADC in 1992 during a protest against Toronto police discrimination towards Africans, known as the “Yonge Street Uprising,” said Sinclair. Roach mentioned the involvement of the Freedom Rider’s in the Oka Crisis of 1990, and the Black Lives Matter Toronto contribution to the occupation of the Indigenous and Northern Affairs office in 2016. All were moments of solidarity between both communities.

“Our aunties and uncles, our grandmas and grandpas have set the stage for us to be there for one another,” said Sinclair. “These are the ties that bind Black and Indigenous people — our histories, our wars, our uprisings, our victories.”

Sinclair said she is grateful for the connection between Ryerson’s Black and Indigenous communities.

“Not only are we respectful of self-determination, of each other’s human rights, and fights for equity and life itself, but we nurture those things in each other. We show up for each other, we stand up for each other. And that is something we can celebrate.”