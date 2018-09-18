The Eyeopener’s top dog took a day to walk over a keyboard and answer the most pressing questions of the day
What is the best thing to watch when you’re feeling down?
Aearrarararrarnooooooooooo ooodddddddddddwda
How many feet in a mile?
Weuhgijeqnfosssssssssssssssssssqwifnfnifnqwnfoqw[[[[qwdqw[pp[po[gnl bvclgnkdjb nlmjth,prg, kfbv
What is the meaning of life?
8 4
What is the velocity of an unladen swallow?
wuqdgqwdfqrtwqwftdqwdfwqfdywqdfqfdtqftdfwyqtqwtdtq
Who is a good girl?
ANSUFBSFYUATVDQWYUDI BCNASFUIU YVQFBUWION DFBHAIGUWFHSKJOIQOEGUIQUIQWIRYWQYURQRSDGSDGUWYURTW QUIUWOQ
Why do you not like to pose for the camera?
mlklkokokpppoklkpkplklpokojpjpijpoj
How are you so excited to eat the same food day after day for years?
tjotyokjtyokjoojtmfnyjpyktyttjoyjkouypkjykjyoupoyjoktypkotiypyo070000000000007070707
Are you secretly an undercover spy when I’m at school?
CLASSIFIED.