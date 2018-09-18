Reading Time: 1 minute

The Eyeopener’s top dog took a day to walk over a keyboard and answer the most pressing questions of the day

What is the best thing to watch when you’re feeling down?

Aearrarararrarnooooooooooo ooodddddddddddwda

How many feet in a mile?

Weuhgijeqnfosssssssssssssssssssqwifnfnifnqwnfoqw[[[[qwdqw[pp[po[gnl bvclgnkdjb nlmjth,prg, kfbv

What is the meaning of life?

8 4

What is the velocity of an unladen swallow?

wuqdgqwdfqrtwqwftdqwdfwqfdywqdfqfdtqftdfwyqtqwtdtq

Who is a good girl?

ANSUFBSFYUATVDQWYUDI BCNASFUIU YVQFBUWION DFBHAIGUWFHSKJOIQOEGUIQUIQWIRYWQYURQRSDGSDGUWYURTW QUIUWOQ

Why do you not like to pose for the camera?

mlklkokokpppoklkpkplklpokojpjpijpoj

How are you so excited to eat the same food day after day for years?

tjotyokjtyokjoojtmfnyjpyktyttjoyjkouypkjykjyoupoyjoktypkotiypyo070000000000007070707

Are you secretly an undercover spy when I’m at school?

CLASSIFIED.