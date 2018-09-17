Here are all the famous people you missed on campus

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Photos by Alanna Rizza, Kosalan Kathiramalanathan, Elana Emer and Aaron Siblall

If you didn’t notice, famous people have been swarming over Toronto for the past week. It was the Toronto International Film Festival, the best time of year for movie fans, the worst for commuters. Lucky for us Ryerson folk, some of the world’s finest acting talent trekked their way through the garbage scented Gould Street all the way to our humble Ryerson Theatre for some major film premieres. Not really, they came from the back through Gerrard St. E. in nice cars with blacked-out windows. Does no one take the streetcar anymore?

The Eyeopener assumed our role, as we do every year, of being your best campus paparazzi. Our photographers have pulled together the best of famous TIFF appearances on campus. Scroll down to find out who was on campus and what they were up to.