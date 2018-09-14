The Ear-opener ep 12: Inside TIFF’s Ryerson Mafia

Reading Time: 1 minute

With the TIFF season coming to an end this weekend, online editor Bryan Meler digs deep into the “Ryerson Mafia” a clique of former and current Ryerson students that have been infiltrating the festival for decades.

Izabella Balcerzak, the Earopener’s new host, speaks with Bryan to find out more about this inner circle and their impact both on and off the screen. Izabella then goes out to campus to get students’ perspectives on Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s campus free speech policies.

Originally broadcast on CJRU 1280 AM in Toronto. Produced by Izabella Balcerzak.