Ryerson submits rezoning application to construct a 41-storey building on campus

By Sherina Harris



Ryerson University submitted an application to rezone a university-owned parking lot into a space suitable for a 41-storey building at the intersection of Dundas St. E and Jarvis street.



“Achieving Ryerson’s potential as a dynamic, strategically located institution will require making efficient use of scarce and valuable urban properties and reaching out beyond the historic campus core,” reads one of the supporting documents in the application.



The building would include space for math and science classrooms, lab spaces and 464 residence units, serving 551 students, according to the application filed on Dec. 21.



The building would also include office space and a learning gallery on the ground-level for exhibitions and events.



It is also planned to include space for a bicycle parking facility.



The proposal also notes that the project is planned to involve outdoor space. It mentions several green spaces, such as a “University Square” which would include a landscaped courtyard and space for seating.



The property is one of two remaining properties the university owns but hasn’t developed, according to Ryerson’s website.



Ryerson will build when funding becomes available, according to the website.



