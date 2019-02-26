RSU VP student life and events withdraws candidacy for Board of Governors election

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Sherina Harris



The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) vice-president student life and events, Edmund Sofo, has withdrawn his candidacy for a student seat on the Board of Governors (BoG) for the 2019-20 school year.



The BoG is the body responsible for the university’s financial well-being. There are three student members on the board.



Sofo’s name was not on the initial list of seven candidates in the proclamation email sent to students on Feb. 15.



He handed in his nomination form before the deadline, attended the mandatory student candidate meeting and “executed the mandatory student candidacy agreement at that time,” according to the BoG’s Returning Officer (RO).



In a statement to The Eye, the RO said Sofo’s name was “inadvertently left off of the original student candidate proclamation.”



After the BoG sent out an updated email on Feb. 26 including Sofo’s name, he withdrew his candidacy.



An updated email was sent to students on Feb. 27, noting that Sofo had withdrawn.



Sofo did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

