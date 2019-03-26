Percy Jackson and the off-key thief

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Nathaniel Crouch

Everyone I know has read Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief as a kid, it was the classic story of a teenager discovering his true power and becoming a hero to his family and friends.

The musical is in town and you should go see it as soon as possible. If you like plays that feel like they are based off the movie that was based off the book, go see this one.

Regardless of a viewer’s age, this musical will feel like a fever dream, so it is recommended to bring another human being to avoid such a dilemma.

For those who are unaware, the musical is all about the ancient Greek gods in the modern world and their half-human kids called demigods. The play takes us into the lives of some of the demigods as they complete a quest to stop a war between gods.

Moments of acting in the play are ripe with overdramatic and angsty conversation. Lines like “things couldn’t be worse when your parents run the universe,” are delivered with the same energy Arnold Schwarzenegger put into saying, “Come with me if you want to live,” as the Terminator.

The cast has a unique energy, with one actor who played a centaur constantly kicking his legs above his head whenever he wanted to show he had horse legs.

The special effects were the moment I signed off on the play being anything more than a joke. Classic monsters like the Minotaur was reduced to a large puppet covered in smoke, and Medusa was just an actor in a bald cap with plastic snakes glued onto them.

There should be a warning before you get tickets that if you sit in the front six rows, you will be covered with toilet paper. When the cast acts out a massive wave crashing down, they pick up two leaf blowers hooked up with rolls of toilet paper in the front and shoot them out over the audience. I wish I was joking.

I loved seeing this musical, but it’s a lot like seeing a Michael Bay movie. It’s loud and exciting but once the lights of the lobby hit you, you’ll sigh and realize how much of your evening you’ll never get back.