Ryerson Cybersecure Catalyst to be part of federal funding competition

By Sherina Harris



Ryerson University’s Cybersecure Catalyst will be part of a competition for funding from the federal government.



The centre was named in the 2019 federal budget as one of several university-affiliated cyber and information security centres that will “lead in cybersecurity research, innovation and talent development.”



Starting in 2020-21, the government will commit $80 million in four years to three or more Canadian cybersecurity centres. Additional details about the competition will be provided in coming months, the budget said.



University president Mohamed Lachemi previously told The Eye that Ryerson would be seeking funding support from the federal government as well as other partners.



In October, the Ontario provincial government cancelled its $90 million commitment to Ryerson’s Brampton expansion, which was originally announced as a partnership between Ryerson and Sheridan College.



At the time, Lachemi told The Eye he still had a “big vision” for the project.



Ryerson began offering two cybersecurity courses through the Chang school out of Brampton’s City Hall in January.



The university plans to launch a pilot innovation hub in Brampton this spring, Lachemi said in February.



The Cybersecure Catalyst will also hold a one-day symposium on cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing, according to the city of Brampton’s website.

