Ryerson to revitalize campus spring 2019 through winter

By Emma Sandri

Ryerson will be revitalizing its campus to “enhance the quality of safe, accessible spaces,” as early as March 25, according to an email from Ryerson’s Facilities Management and Development.



Students can expect increased noise, dust, debris and more construction which is set to begin this spring and end between the upcoming fall or winter, read the email.



The Eyeopener previously reported that Ryerson received $7 million in funding from the City of Toronto and councillor Kirstyn Wong-Tam for the Campus Core Revitalization project.



The expected areas under construction include Gould and Victoria Streets and the Nelson Mandela Walk.



While there will be a pedestrian walk available on the south side of Gould Street, students and staff can expect Nelson Mandela Walk, Bond Street and the west side of Gould Street to be fenced off.

The project will also remove a number of trees from Gould Street and Nelson Mandela Walk, starting this March to reduce the risk of disturbing wildlife

“We understand this is a high-traffic area and the closure of such a large space will be an inconvenience. However…[this can mean] a shorter timeline for construction,” reads the email.



According to Ryerson’s website, the Campus Core Revitalization project has three key priorities including accessibility, enhancing outdoor event infrastructure and creating a pedestrian-only zone on Gould Street.



Ryerson will aim to improve accessibility by raising the street level to be even with curbs through the pedestrian-only zone and adding two accessible entrances from Nelson Mandela Walk.



Buildings on Gould Street. Photo: Sierra Bein

Additionally, the areas between Bond Street and O’Keefe Lane will become permanent pedestrian-only zones and enhance outdoor event programming.

“A significant number of trees on campus are in less than fair condition…in order to increase plant diversity and resilience…[the project] will remove a number of our trees and replace them with healthy, native species,” reads the email.

