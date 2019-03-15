The Ear-Opener, Episode 30: Autism on campus

Reading Time: 1 minute

There are a lot of misconceptions about what an autistic student looks like; what they act like, and what their disabilities are. It varies – it’s not the same for every person who has it – and you can’t always tell that it’s there.

But what is Ryerson doing to help students who have Autism?

The Eye’s writer Lulu Larcenciel touches on the lack of support for autistic students on campus in the community section this week; and she joined the Ear-opener’s host Nathaniel Crouch to talk further about what it means to be autistic at Ryerson University.

Read Larcenciel’s story here.

This episode of the Ear-opener originally aired on CJRU 1280AM in Toronto on March 15, 2019 and was produced by Elizabeth Boyd.