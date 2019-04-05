Former Ram Alex Basso signs tryout offer with Toronto Marlies

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Jacob Stoller

The former captain of the Ryerson Rams men’s hockey team is getting another crack at the professional level.

Fifth-year defenceman Alex Basso signed an Amateur Tryout Offer (ATO) with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies on April 1.



Throughout the course of what was an exceptional U SPORTS career, Basso attracted interest from National Hockey League (NHL) and AHL clubs.

The Toronto native has participated in development camps for the New York Rangers, Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild.



This latest tryout with the Marlies marks Basso’s second stint with the club, having attended the teams’ training camp this past fall.

During his time with the Rams, the 25-year-old was a stud, scoring over a point per game through 123 games of action.



Basso will graduate from Ryerson’s Masters of Business Administration (MBA) program in September 2019.