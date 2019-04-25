One woman in custody after stabbing at O’Keefe Lane and Gould St.

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Sherina Harris

Police took one woman into custody following a stabbing at O’Keefe Lane and Gould St., according to Toronto Police Services (TPS).

TPS tweeted that several people were involved in a fight and someone produced a knife. One male victim has non-life-threatening stab wounds, they said.

Police and paramedics are on scene now.

STABBING:

O'Keefe Ln + Gould St

-Several people involved in a fight

-Someone has produced a knife

-Man with several stab wounds

-Security has woman in custody#GO745363

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 25, 2019

Before police arrived on scene, TPS tweeted that security had a woman in custody.

TPS spokesperson David Hopkinson said he could not say whether the security was Ryerson University security, noting there are several organizations in the area who might have their own security officers.

Ryerson security did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

More to come.