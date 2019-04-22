Two men hospitalized after stabbing near Ryerson

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Emma Sandri

Two men are in serious condition after a stabbing close to the Student Learning Centre this morning.



Police received a call at 2:05 a.m. about an incident near the intersection of Yonge and Gould streets. They arrived on the scene three minutes later, according to Constable Rob Reid of the Toronto Police Service (TPS).

Currently, TPS does not have a description of the suspects, said Reid.



Both men found on-scene were transported to a local trauma centre, according to Reid. “There wasn’t an emergency run so that doesn’t say life-threatening to me,” said Reid. “But, stab wounds can be tricky, sometimes they don’t look as bad as they are.”



Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

