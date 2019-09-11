Rams hold off Lions on home turf

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Ben Steiner

The Ryerson Rams men’s baseball team went back to the comfy confines of Stan Wadlow Park to win their fifth game of the season against the York Lions 4-1 on Sept. 11.

It wasn’t easy for the Rams in this contest, as the Lions were determined to do well in the midweek affair and found themselves leading early on.

Rams right-handed pitcher, Logan Kerry did well through three innings, giving up no runs as left-handed pitcher Dorin Kean came onto the mound in relief. Kean would not start off too well, with his first pitch surrendering an RBI single in the top of the fourth to give the Lions their first opening run of the game.

Trailing for two innings, the Rams fought hard to get back into the game and first-baseman Anthony Fera would reward them with a lead-off as second baseman Sam Munro also came in to score, while catcher Sam Turcott ended the fourth inning with a smooth slide at home to give Ryerson a 4-1 lead as those runs would seal the victory.

After the game, Rams pitching coach Jon Rubin talked about the experience on the roster.

“We’ve been building as a program for the last couple years and we’ve had the ability to retain some guys and build in positions over the last few years,” said coach Rubin. “We’re coming together now. We got some pitching depth probably more so than in years past.”

The win over the Lions improves the Rams record to 5-1 on the year.

UP NEXT: Ryerson now travels to Ajax to take on Guelph and McMaster on Sept. 14

