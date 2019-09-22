Rams struggle to respond after early goal from Varsity Blues

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Ben Steiner

The Ryerson Rams women’s soccer team came up shy against their downtown rivals the Toronto Varsity Blues, in a 1-0 loss on Sept. 22.

It was their first matchup of the season with Toronto, following their six-point weekend in wins against Trent and Ontario Tech.

In what was a tight affair throughout, the Varsity Blues broke the deadlock in the 13th minute when midfielder Siena Porth fired a shot 18 yards from goal which was deflected by Ryerson’s goalkeeper Elisa Lapadula before Blue’s forward Valentina Greco barreled the ball into the net.

Although conceding a goal early in the match, it did re-energize the Rams and created a sense of urgency.

“We started slowly in the first half, no one was pleased with their performance,” said Rams midfielder Chloe Zomparelli. “In the second half things picked up, but we didn’t do enough to get the goal back.”

Many Ryerson athletes and students made the short walk up Yonge street to Varsity Stadium, for the rare occasion to take in the school’s soccer teams.

“Our fans are great, but being all the way at Downsview, it is almost as if we don’t have a home field. Having everybody here today was really appreciated,” said Zomparelli.

One of the traveling supporters, Luiz Seda, a first-year sports media student, spoke about how convenient the trek to the stadium was.

“It’s great to be able to watch the team and see some of my friends play,” said Seda. “With the team all the way out in Downsview, it is forgotten. But when they are right downtown it makes it easier to connect.”

One rare concern during the match was players having to deal with heat exhaustion. The officials ordered a water break just 15 minutes into the contest.

Soccer’s international governing body, which sanctions U SPORTS soccer, implemented a water break ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup under such hot temperatures.

The loss to the Varsity Blues now puts the Rams fourth in the OUA East standings with a 4-3 record.

UP NEXT: Ryerson will return to Downsview Park to conclude their two-game series against Toronto on Sept. 28