Rams tie Varsity Blues in defensive showdown

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Xavier Eeswaran

The Ryerson Rams men’s soccer team shined defensively, but couldn’t get a goal in a 0-0 draw against the University of Toronto at Varsity Stadium on Sept. 22.

Earning their fourth clean sheet of the season in the draw, the Rams remain tied with the Varsity Blues for second in the Ontario University Athletics East division.

“This was a great defensive display on the road,” said Rams lead assistant coach Kasy Kiarash. “ To come here and not allow many chances and pick up a clean sheet, it says a lot about the group.”

Coach Kiarash took over for the game due to Ryerson’s soccer head coach Filip Postran’s being thrown out in the Rams 1-0 loss to Ontario Tech, which resulted in a one-game suspension.

“We got a fantastic staff, a fantastic group of leaders that came together and said ‘let’s get a result here’ and we were able to do that,” said coach Kiarash.

The Rams came out swinging in the first half with a cross into the box headed by Rams defender Andrew Dias before the Varsity Blues responded with a header of their own that was stopped by a diving save from Rams keeper Ali Ghazanfari.

“I ran across, I dove and I was lucky enough the shot was in my range and I could get a hand on it,” said Ghazanfari.

Outside of that chance, Ghazanfari looked comfortable, showcasing great hands the whole game.

“This doesn’t feel like the road, to be honest,” said Ghazanfari. “U of T games at Varsity field are tradition, it’s almost like a second home.”

UP NEXT: It was the Rams first of two meetings with the Varsity Blues, as they’ll square off next week at Downsview Park on Sept. 28