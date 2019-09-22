Ryerson unable to tame York Lions in back-to-back

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Brittany Boor

In their second half of a back-to-back against the York Lions, the Ryerson Rams women’s hockey team weren’t able to seal the deal, falling short 4-3 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Sept. 22.

The Lions struck first with a goal from the point by forward Courtney Gardiner about halfway through the first period.

But the Rams would respond quickly, as rookie Emily Baxter fired one from inside the circle to tie it up 1-1.

The two teams seemed pretty evenly matched, with Ryerson’s play improving throughout the first, which led to some great shot opportunities.

A back-and-forth second period resulted in the Lions picking up two goals from forward Avery Reeves and defender Caroline Eagles to make it 3-1.

This added some fuel to the Rams as they surged to create some chances offensively for themselves, as forward Brooklyn Gemmill tipped in a quick shot to cut their deficit to one heading into the final period.

But the Rams struggled to get out of their own zone in the third as the Lions netted a power-play goal.

Ryerson still had a chance though, with York turning over the puck in their blue line, which led to a breakaway goal for forward Lauren Nicholson.

In the last two minutes, netminder Rachel Seeley was pulled to give the Rams one last chance to even the score. But despite an excellent effort, the Lions took the game with a final score of 4-3.

“I think throughout the couple of games we’ve had, we’ve picked it up a bit,” said Baxter, in regards to preparing for the regular season.

UP NEXT: The Rams women’s hockey team will travel to Quebec to take on McGill on Oct. 5